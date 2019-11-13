Poland middle school students celebrate Mr. Rogers and World Kindness Day

"Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" is the theme for eighth grade students

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Many people, including Poland Middle School, celebrated World Kindness Day by wearing a cardigan, in the spirit of Mr. Rogers.

“Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” is the theme for eighth grade students. They designed cutouts of sneakers and sweaters that Mr. Rogers wore.

Hallway doors are decorated to theme and have Mr. Rogers quotes that are important to them.

Even though Mr. Rogers died in 2003, his legacy carries on.

“His message is really timeless and universal. I like you just the way you are. I think when I watched it, that made me feel good to hear somebody say that to me. I can’t imagine that wouldn’t make somebody feel good today,” said Poland middle school teacher, Jill Marconi.

Eighth graders will also put their thoughts into action, doing several service projects throughout the school year.