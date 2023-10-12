(WYTV)- Jim Loboy is joined by John Gorski, a member of the Knights of Columbus chapter at Holy Family Parish in Poland. The men’s group does charitable work all around the Valley. But in order to do that, they need to raise money. They’ll do just that this Saturday, with their annual Night at the Races event. John, how does this work?

Jim, we’ll have a basket raffle, 50/50, and with your paid admission, you’ll get dinner, and some race cards. You pick which horse you think will win each race. It’s a video of horse races. If your horse wins, you win. There will be a cash bar, and it’s a fun event that raises money for the many things we do around the community.

And you guys do so much, here’s a night at the races picture, and you’re part of Poland Light Up Night, you made donations to East Palestine, during the derailment crisis. You sponsor Red Cross Blood drives and much more.

“We hope people come out to the event this Saturday, and thanks to all of our sponsors, Window World and Steifel Nicholas. They are our main sponsors.”