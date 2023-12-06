AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland man is facing charges following a shooting at a local gun range.

Officers were called about 10:45 a.m. Nov. 27 to The Training Range on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown on reports of a customer hit by gunfire.

When police arrived, the victim was resting on the floor and was being treated by medics.

Witnesses said that they heard a gun go off and then the victim yelling at the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Jan Mazur, about shooting him in the foot and “his poor gun safety,” according to the police report.

Mazur told police that he was attempting to make his firearm safe and when he pulled the slide back, he heard a loud yell, according to the police report. Mazur said he believes there was some kind of misfire or ricochet that struck the victim, the report stated.

Police said surveillance video of the incident was not immediately available.

The victim was taken to the hospital to get treatment for his injuries.

Mazur was charged with negligent assault in Mahoning County District Court in Austintown. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday when bond was set at $750. He is due back in court Jan. 22.