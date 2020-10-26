Poland Local Schools superintendent retiring

David Jonafa said his last day of work will be February 1, 2021

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The superintendent of Poland schools is retiring.

In a letter dated September 21, 2020, David Jonafa said his last day of work will be February 1, 2021.

After eight years of service, Janofa did not list a reason for leaving the position in his letter to the board, only to say that he is retiring.

“I have felt honored and blessed to be the leader of our tremendous district. I would like to thank the Board of Education that gave me the opportunity to work with the Poland community, parents, students and staff,” Janofa wrote.

The letter is expected to be accepted at the Poland Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday.

