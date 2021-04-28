Poland Local Schools releases list of superintendent candidates

The former superintendent, Dave Janofa, has been gone since February 1

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Local Schools released a list of candidates who applied for the district’s superintendent position.

Candidates include the following:

William Hanak

Craig Hockenberry

Maria Hoffmaster

Jude Meyers

Shelly Monachino

Eugene Thomas

Carole Sutton

The former superintendent, Dave Janofa, retired and has been gone since February 1. Dr. Edwin Holland is in charge in the interim.

The school board previously indicated that the goal is to hire a new superintendent in early May.