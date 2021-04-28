Poland Local Schools releases list of superintendent candidates

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Local Schools released a list of candidates who applied for the district’s superintendent position.
Candidates include the following:
- William Hanak
- Craig Hockenberry
- Maria Hoffmaster
- Jude Meyers
- Shelly Monachino
- Eugene Thomas
- Carole Sutton
The former superintendent, Dave Janofa, retired and has been gone since February 1. Dr. Edwin Holland is in charge in the interim.
The school board previously indicated that the goal is to hire a new superintendent in early May.