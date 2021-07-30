Poland library says goodbye to long time employee, looking for someone to take over café

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is looking for someone to take over the café at its branch in Poland.

The café is located on the ground floor of the library on South Main Street in Poland.

The space includes a full kitchen and a seating area.

The space can be available as early as August 16. Anyone interested must have a catering or food service license.

The library is also saying goodbye to its long time Communications Officer Janet Loew, who is retiring. Friday was her last day.

Loew spent 30 years with the library system and was the contact person for many of us in the media. First News wishes her the best with what comes next.