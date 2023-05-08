POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Library officially reopened to the public on Monday after being closed last week.

The library is currently undergoing a refresh project that involves updating the carpet and walls upstairs, along with moving some things around since the building hasn’t been updated since it was built around 30 years ago.

Right now, the library is reopening in a limited capacity in the lower-level meeting room. People can browse a limited collection of books, pick up materials on hold, return books and register for library cards.

Maggie Henderson, the strategic communications officer of the library, shared her thoughts.

“We know it’s a little bit of an inconvenience to the folks here in Poland, but we do think that the work we’re doing will only enhance the natural beauty of the building and make sure that we’re providing the best possible library service,” Henderson said.

Work is expected to be completed at the library by the end of June. The library bookstore is also still open.

Patrons can buy discounted library materials, and all proceeds go right back into the library.