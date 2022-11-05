POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The community gathered at Poland Seminary High School for the famous Poland Holiday Shoppe.

It’s the 18th year for the event. About 84 vendors displayed wooden crafts, jewelry, homemade goods, clothes and more. There were also raffle baskets available.

Proceeds from the event will go toward McKinley Elementary PTO.

“It helps our kids, but it also helps to highlight all our awesome vendors here and all the talent that is just here right in the community,” said Allie Mattson, chair of the Holiday Shoppe. “It’s very interesting to see and very inspirational.”

Over 1,000 people were expected to show.