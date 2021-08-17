Poland group hopes to save elementary school building, turn it into community center

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Poland residents is aiming to preserve and expand the former North Elementary building and grounds. They believe the space can recreate and enrich the Poland community.

Not only is the Community Center of Poland Board trying to create a new park for residents to enjoy, they are also trying to save North Elementary from demolition.

“It’s probably one of the prettiest elementary schools in the region because of the way it was designed with the enclosed courtyard separating the front new classrooms. So it looks like a brand new historic school which ties in again with the community of Poland,” said Robert Mastriana, vice president of the Community Center of Poland Board.

Mastriana says the need for a facility like this is immense. Bringing a little part of other parks all under one roof, from sand volleyball to picnics to a dog park. He says the area has limitless possibilities.

“One thing the center has that none of these parks have is it has all the facilities there, the restrooms and everything else that you can escape from and things like that and socialize with,” Mastriana said.

The group presented its plan to village council Tuesday night.

This project wouldn’t cost the residents or the village any money. It would come from legacy projects and areas businesses that have foundations for projects like this.

“People are looking for these kinds of projects. They want to associate their name and leave a legacy, especially people that are here in Poland,” Mastriana said.

The next step for the Community Center is to get it approved by the school board. They are currently working on setting up that meeting and we’ll follow along with what happens.