Poland flag program returns this year

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Fly the Flag Program is back in Poland. It’s put on by the Poland Rotary Club.

They install a flag in your yard to stay up through all the major patriotic holidays – Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, 9/11 and Veterans Day.

All proceeds from the program go right back into the community. They helped with the Poland High School graduation last year by supplying all the electronics needed for an outdoor event.

The program has also funded scholarships for graduating students.

Rotary officials say the program brings people together in so many ways.

“When we are able to drive into a neighborhood and see one flag after another, one neighborhood after another with just flags lining the streets, it’s really nice and really patriotic. It really helps bring the community together,” said David Moliterno, co-chair of the flag committee.

Flag orders and payments must be in before May 1. The install process will not be guaranteed for orders received after that, but they will do their best.

Flag subscriptions can be made at leaseaflag.com. The cost is $35.