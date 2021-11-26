Poland firefighters collecting money to help families over the holidays

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Firemen’s Association is once again holding its boot drive to give back to local families this Christmas season.

It’s called “Christmas at Our House” to help those who may have fallen on hard times for the holidays.

The donations will be used to create gift baskets for those families in Poland township and village. They include a holiday meal, gift coupons and presents for the kids.

Fire officials say they couldn’t do this without the community’s support.

“We depend a lot on our community, and they actually step up and help us out tremendously,” said Western Reserve Joint Fire District Capt. John Walsh.

They help out about 20 to 25 families a year.

Fire crews will be delivering the baskets just before Christmas.

For those who would like to donate, checks can be made payable to Poland Firemen’s Association, Inc. and mailed to 111 S. Main St., Poland, OH 44514.

All donations are tax-deductible, and receipts are available upon request.