Poland Fire District auctioning off old fire truck

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Fire District is auctioning off an old fire truck.

Sealed bids for the 1983 Ford Grumman Pumper Fire Engine will be accepted through noon on December 8.

The truck has 28,860 miles on it.

The fire department posted a photo of the vehicle on its Facebook page and said additional information and pictures of the vehicle may be obtained by contacting the District Office by email (cheri@polandfire.org).

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder would have to pay by certified check or money order.