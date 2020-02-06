Poland event aims to help those in need of bone marrow, stem cell transplants

The event in memory of Missy Ginnetti, wife of Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti, will be held March 20 at the Lake Club in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Directors with the nation’s only registry for bone marrow donors are hoping an event in the Mahoning Valley next month will help them spread their message.

The second annual “Ohio Soiree” in memory of Missy Ginnetti — wife of Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti — will be held March 20 at the Lake Club in Poland.

Last year’s event raised about $130,000 to help those in need of bone marrow or stem cell transplants.

Organizers say in addition to raising money, they want to educate people about the program.

“The big thing that we’re really trying to do is raise awareness for diversifying our registry, because at this point, there’s a large gap between different races, and your chance of finding match. And so this is really a big point for us at Be the Match right now,” said Kaela Anderson, of the organization.

For more information on next month’s event, email OHSoiree@nmdp.org, call 612-358-3714 or register at bethematch.org/OHSoiree.