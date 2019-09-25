Poland doctor to enter guilty plea in Braking Point fraud case

A Poland doctor is expected to enter a guilty plea next month for his role in a health care fraud scheme

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Poland doctor is expected to enter a guilty plea next month for his role in a $48 million health care fraud case.

Dr. Thomas Bailey is one of several defendants caught up the fraud case against Braking Point Recovery Center owner Ryan Sheridan.

Bailey is charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Investigators said Medicaid was billed $48 million for drug and alcohol recovery services that were not provided, were not medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

According to the original indictment, Bailey was the medical director for Braking Point’s Austintown detox center and was responsible for the substance abuse and detox treatment of patients.

Investigators say Thomas and others schemed to bill Medicaid for payments for which they were not entitled.

A change of plea hearing for Thomas is scheduled for Oct. 1. A final deal is being worked out and specific charges will be listed at a later date.