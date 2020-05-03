Poland couple’s family surprises them with baby shower parade

Sunday was supposed to be the couple's baby shower, but the stay at home restrictions canceled their original brunch plans

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – There have been a lot of parades during the pandemic with family and friends getting creative on how to celebrate their loved ones.

For a couple in Poland, Sunday’s surprise baby shower parade was about so much more than gifts, it was also remembering people they’d lost.

Matt McGahagan and his wife Katie are expecting a little boy this July, and while Matt’s heart is full of joy at the idea of becoming a father, he can’t help but think of his brothers: Champ, who died in 1999, and Nick, who they lost unexpectedly this year.

“Our son is going to be in good hands with God above, two guardian angels,” said Matt.

Sunday was supposed to be the couple’s baby shower, but the stay at home restrictions canceled their brunch.

Both Katie’s and Matt’s parents knew that they needed to make the shower happen.

“We appreciate it so much. It means the world to us. We couldn’t have asked for anything more,” said Katie.

While they couldn’t hug everyone that came by, their reaction to the love and support says it all.

“It’s a joy. It’s probably the biggest blessing we could’ve asked for,” Katie said.

“It’s going to help us get through those rough times, and you know, we have each other and we have our family and we have our friends and we can’t wait to meet our little boy,” said Matt.