Poland community rallies around senior football player battling cancer

Students were selling bracelets in honor of Blake Wilson, raising money to help him and his family pay for medical costs

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a school and community-wide effort in Poland to support a senior Bulldog football player battling thyroid cancer.

Students were selling bracelets in honor of Blake Wilson, raising money to help him and his family pay for medical costs.

The blue bands say “Pawsitively Blake Wilson” with his jersey #2 on them.

Blake was to be honored during Senior Night with his class Friday, but he’s recovering from a surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

They announced before the game that his surgery went well and he’s in good spirits.