Poland church holding drive-thru food distributions for those in need

The program is called Farmers to Families Food Box, and it's taking place across the country

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – New Life Church in Poland is passing out boxes of food to anyone who might need it today.

The program is called Farmers to Families Food Box, and it’s taking place across the country.

So far, they’ve delivered 100 million boxes nationwide.

New Life Church in Poland is helping distribute close to 1,500 of the boxes.

A drive-thru event will take place every Saturday during the month of October, starting at 8 a.m.

No paperwork is required. Boxes will be placed in the trunk of each vehicle. Each box contains meat, produce, dairy and milk.

The giveaway is open to everyone.

New Life Church is located at 2250 E. Western Reserve Rd.

Those interested in volunteering should contact the church.