POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – There was a car crash in Poland involving two cars.

It happened on Center Road near route 224 before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A car was driving along 224 and attempted to turn onto Center Road. It did not see traffic and an oncoming SUV struck the car on the side.

The car turning held one person and the SUV held five.

All six were transferred to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cars have since been removed and the roads are now clear.