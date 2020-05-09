Poland business owner demonstrates how to create perfect flower arrangement for mom

Tara Fodor, of Fodor Tree Farm, demonstrated how to create the perfect flower arrangement

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and flowers always seem to be a go-to gift.

Fodor Tree Farm in Poland is getting ready to celebrate the day.

Mother’s Day will look a little different this year. Health officials are discouraging gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, asking people to observe social distancing.

You can still recognize mom, however.

Tara Fodor demonstrated how to create the perfect flower arrangement with plants you may have in your backyard. She also gave tips on how to keep plants safe with the recent drop in temperature.

Make sure you give your stems a fresh cut and tip out the water to add fresh water every few days.

There are also different way to protect your outside plants.

“On dry days, make sure they’re getting hydrated. On really cold nights, like last night, you want to make sure you cover your plants and protect them from the frost,” Fodor said.

She says it’s also important to know which plants and flowers to better in the shade or sun.