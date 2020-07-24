Poland bakery planning to move to Youngstown, hire additional workers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Council is being asked to approve a 10-year, 75% tax abatement for a Poland bakery that plans to move its operations to Youngstown.

P&S Bakery submitted an application to invest approximately $2.5 million to relocate 57 full-time employees and four part-time employees to the site at 2716 Intertech Drive. According to the application, the business also plans to hire an additional 40 full-time employees.

The owners are listed as David George, Sr. and Bonnie George. The business started off as a Cornersburg Pizza in the 1970s and has since expanded to serve lunch programs to over 60 school systems throughout Northeast Ohio.

They want to move their operations from E. Western Reserve Road in Poland to Youngstown and have purchased the building there for $1.5 million.

According to their application, the owners say the company has outgrown its current facility.

Pay for employees ranges from $9.50 an hour, with middle-management earning up to $23 an hour.

The proposed abatement will be discussed at Monday’s finance meeting, and it’s on the agenda for a vote by City Council on Wednesday.