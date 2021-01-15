Poland bakery hopes newest treat can be good luck charm for Cleveland Browns

Bake Me Treats has a six-pack and four-pack of Browns-themed brownies called "Brownzies"

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Bakeries across the Valley are prepping treats for fans as the Cleveland Browns get ready for a tough match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Bake Me Treats in Poland has a six-pack and four-pack of Browns-themed brownies called “Brownzies.”

Owner Gabriele Darnhizer says it’s an exciting time to be a Browns fan.

“I’m really excited. I mean, I hope they win so we can do more Brownzies for next week and hopefully sell more next week. We hope this is Baker Mayfield’s good luck charm,” she said.

Bake Me Treats says they’ve prepared over 12 boxes but plan to make more.

Classic Bakery in Boardman is also joining the party with Browns cookies.