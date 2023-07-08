CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — In its efforts to continue its service to the community and bring people together, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley hosted a “Point” 5K run/walk Saturday to raise money.

This is an annual event for the mission, and all money raised helps advance its cause. This year’s race took place at White House Fruit Farm in Canfield.

“It’s our take on a shorter version of a normal 5K, with a donut stop in the middle,” said John Muckridge, CEO of the Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission provides not only housing, but also food, resources, classes and faith-based teaching to those who may be down on their luck.

“Fulfill our purpose of proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ, promoting accountability and providing food and shelter to our homeless neighbors,” Muckridge said.

“The Lord’s been very kind to us, through the generosity of the community, over the years,” Muckridge said. “You see all the people here, coming out to support the mission, to partake in this 0.5K race.”

Community members of all ages participated on Saturday. For some, including Syndey Smith, it was their first time.

“Honestly, I just wanted to be a part of something that is helpful,” Smith said. “You get a little bit of exercise in, and you get to meet with a lot of different people that have the same type of mission.”

Smith saaid she was grateful to be able to contribute in a small way.

The mission’s CEO explained why fundraisers like this are important to the establishment’s cause.

“We don’t receive any government funding. The Rescue Mission operates from donations from individuals, local churches, local foundations and local business,” Muckridge said.

The event raised about $13,640.