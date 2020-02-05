Plus-size mobile boutique brings fashion and body positivity to Youngstown area

One of Big Girl Swag's clients says this is a great way to cater to the plus-size community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new boutique is rolling throughout Youngstown called Big Girl Swag Mobile Boutique. They stop and you shop.

You would never expect to see so much clothing on one bus, but Big Girl Swag is bringing it to the Youngstown area for plus-size girls to teach them that big is still beautiful.

“I feel like, even though we are bigger, we still deserve to have the same fashion that fits our style,” said owner Lakeesha Moore.

Moore has been plus-size for most of her life and says finding trendy clothing has always been a problem.

“I would go shopping and there would be things where they were too small, ill-fitted or a flowery print, or something I just did not want to wear,” she said.

That’s when she came up with the idea to have a boutique for plus-size women. The best part? It’s on wheels.

“The uniqueness of the bus is that it’s able to travel from one side of town to the next. So, I don’t have to stay in one spot. I can go reach my customers on the west side and then maybe go downtown some days and then go to the south,” Moore said.

The boutique carries sizes XL to 6X.

Since all sales are final, Moore gives you a chance to make sure you fancy your clothing before buying it.

“So there’s a fitting room in there and you’re able to try the clothes on and see what you like before you even purchase it,” she said.

One of Moore’s clients, Lovetta Jenkins, has always been an online shopper. But when she heard about a mobile boutique, everything changed.

“I was like, ‘Sign me up!’ Please take my money so I can stop giving it to someone else and I can keep my dollars circling locally,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says this is a great way to cater to the plus-size community.

“All of the positive images that she has of plus-size figures — if you go in you’ll notice there’s Missy Elliot on the wall and Lizzo on the wall. It’s all of these positive plus-size women. And it’s not like she’s promoting obesity, it’s body positivity, no matter what shape and size you are,” Jenkins said.

Moore keeps her clients updated on her location on her Facebook page, Big Girl Swag by Keesha.