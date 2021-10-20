Pluck-a-Duck fundraiser continues in Newton Falls with cash prizes

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls-based nonprofit is still selling ducks for their Pluck-a-Duck fundraiser benefitting the community center.

Heritage Accord still has about 150 ducks left to sell out of their 1,000 duck cap.

Ducks are $5 each and can be purchased at the following locations:

Fieldview Acres Mercantile, 36 W. Broad St

Riverview Inn, 2219 W. Milton Blvd.

TLC Hair Design, 101 Milton Blvd.

Ducks can also be purchased at the event if they are not sold out.

The ducks will be placed in the pond outside the community center on November 7. Four ducks will be pulled from the pond and if your duck is one of them, you’ll win a cash prize.

The event also includes live music, food, a basket raffle and a live auction.

Steve Simpson says they hope to raise $7,000 to help restore the historic USO Building.

“We wanted to save this building for its historic value and even a lot of personal reasons for the people in town,” said Steve Simpson, a spokesperson for Heritage Accord.

Simpson says he believes the event will be a success. It runs from noon to 3 p.m. on November 7.