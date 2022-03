(WKBN) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred just over the Pennsylvania border on I-76 East around 1:30 a.m.

The driver was trying to pass a PennDot plow truck but clipped it and hit the guard rail.

The driver was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

PennDot is expected to release more information soon.

