YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Luke Bryan concert is not the only big event taking place this weekend Downtown. Up and down Federal Street venues will be hosting other gatherings. The biggest by far is the Y Live, but it’s not just Luke.

Even at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, people could be seen all around the Covelli Centre making final preparations for Saturday night’s Y Live Luke Bryan Concert.

“All the bars down here do a good job and look forward to stuff like this,” said Vernon Cesta with V2.

Five blocks away at V2 on West Federal, they were serving the Friday night crowd knowing full well before and after Saturday’s concert the aisle around the bar will be shoulder to shoulder. A seat at V2 Saturday is first come, first serve.

“But we have a limited menu with just our pizzas and some of our popular small plates like appetizers to get people fed quick and make it as efficient as possible,” said Cesta.

Another five blocks away at the very end of East Federal, a boxing ring was set up in the special event area at Penguin City Brewery. Saturday at 7 p.m. the ring will host 14 amateur bouts organized by famed Youngstown trainer Jack Lowe.

“When we first got this warehouse, one of the first things was boxing would be really cool if we brought it downtown and in this warehouse,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki with Penguin City Brewery.

Penguin City is also prepared to handle whatever the Luke Bryan concert brings in.

“We have Cockeye Barbeque. They’re going to set up their food truck and they’re going to provide barbeque for all the Luke Bryan pre-concert people,” said Lyras-Bernacki.

Finally, eight blocks west of Penguin City back on West Federal the Tyler History Center on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. will celebrate National Ice Cream Day by honoring Youngstown ice cream legend Harry Burt. Good Humor Bars and Klondikes from Islays will be served.

“This is part of our celebration of Harry Burt opening up this building in 1922. It’s of course 100 years and so we figured National Ice Cream Day is a great day to include in that,” said Dan Pompili with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.