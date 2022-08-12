WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for something fun to start the weekend, the Warren Italian Fest is happening right now!

The festival started on Thursday and runs through Sunday. It ends at 11 p.m. each night.

There’s a ton of Italian culture from food and pastries to a cultural heritage display and music.

One tent at the festival is Cafe Italiano, where you can find plenty of delicacies like cannoli, cheese puffs and pepperoni rolls.

“So Cafe Italiano started off as a small, little cookie tent. My wife wanted to expand it so now she’s making homemade meatball subs. She rolled herself 704 meatballs. I don’t know how many pepperoni rolls — homemade pepperoni rolls. Almost every cookie here is homemade by a volunteer here from the festival,” said Geoff Fusco, vice president of the festival.

You can also give back at this tent.

“Nobody here gets paid, we’re all volunteers. All the money here goes back into the festival. A lot of our money goes to scholarships and it goes to building the new festival again and beautifying downtown Warren,” Fusco said.

A bocce tournament is running all weekend long, starting from Thursday until Sunday at 8 p.m. It is a 24-team tournament.

DJs will be playing each night at the beer tent.

There was a breakfast on Friday and there will be a meatball eating contest on Saturday.

For a complete list of events at the Warren-Italian American Festival, just visit their website.