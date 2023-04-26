WASHINGTON (WKBN) — Two people from New Castle who were charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capital breach are expected to take a plea deal in the case.

A plea hearing is scheduled for June 1 for Philip C. Vogel II (aka Flip) and Debra J. Maimone. The two are facing charges of theft of property, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors say Maimone posted a video, recorded by Vogel, on her Parler account panning the Capitol Crypt where they both appear in the video.

At one point, Maimone removes her mask and says ”it’s amazing.” Vogel admonishes her for removing her mask by saying, “Put your mask back on. I don’t want them to see you,” according to court records.

Vogel and Maimone are also shown in surveillance video near a group of people who are pushing through law enforcement and forcing open a door. Vogel is also seen kicking an office door, according to court documents.

Maimone appears in surveillance video inside the Capitol putting a gas mask in Vogel’s backpack and then helps another protester put a gas mask in his backpack, giving a thumbs up, prosecutors wrote. She is also seen rummaging through a bag labeled POLICE, according to the court documents.