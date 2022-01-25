Plea expected in case of East Liverpool man charged in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A man accused in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill is considering a plea offer.

Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas, 38, is facing several charges in the 10-count indictment.

According to court records, a Jan. 25 hearing was continued until March 25 so he can consider the plea offer.

Thomas is facing several charges including civil disorder, two counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to court documents, Thomas was captured on Metropolitan Police Department body-worn camera footage advancing toward a line of law enforcement and pushing against their shields.

As depicted in the footage, Thomas allegedly punched and struck the officers with his fist and forearm at least twice. At one point, investigators say Thomas turned toward rioters and ordered them to “hold the line” against advancing officers, repeating this several times.

The plea deal is being offered because the “court finds that the ends of justice outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial.”