Plea expected in case of Lake Milton doctor accused in drug case

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor who ran a pain clinic and medical practice in Lake Milton is expected to enter a guilty plea in federal court next week.

Martin Escobar is facing 86 counts of prescribing controlled substances that were outside “the usual course of professional practice” and health care fraud.

He is also accused of prescribing controlled substances to a patient under 21 years old and for prescribing controlled substances to two patients who died from overdose.

A plea hearing is set for Jan. 24.

According to court documents, the activity was documented from March 2015 through October 2019. Escobar’s medical practice was raided in November 2019.

In all, 51 patients were the victims of Escobar’s alleged unethical medical practice.

Prosecutors say Escobar ignored signs that his patients were becoming addicted to the medication and did not document in medical charts the reason for prescribing the controlled substances. He is also accused of failing to use other treatments options other than opioids, even increasing dosages for prolonged periods of time without evidence that the treatment plan was working.

In addition, investigators say Escobar billed insurance companies and government medical plans while committing the offenses.

Escobar’s medical license was indefinitely suspended in July 2021.