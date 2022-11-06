YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven local teams have advanced to Round Three of the Ohio high school football playoffs.

Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13.

Teams will play at neutral sites on both Friday and Saturday this week. Here are the upcoming match-ups, dates and sites for Round Three:

DIVISION III – Friday, November 11th at 7 p.m.

#2 Canfield (10-1) vs. #3 Ursuline (10-2) at Niles McKinley high school

DIVISION IV – Saturday, November 12th at 7 p.m.

#1 West Branch (11-1) vs. #13 Akron Buchtel (7-4) at Ravenna high school

DIVISION V – Friday, November 11th at 7 p.m.

#1 South Range (12-0) vs. #13 Cardinal Mooney (6-6) at Girard’s Arrowhead Stadium

DIVISION VII – Saturday, November 12th at 7 p.m.

#1 Warren JFK (10-1) vs. #4 Southern (11-1) at Canfield high school