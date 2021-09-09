Players to wear camo Friday in honor of first responders

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – High school football teams across the state will pay tribute to first responders and members of the military Friday.

They’ll wear special uniforms. Seventeen teams will be in camo jerseys for their games.

The program is through a partnership with the Ohio Army National Guard.

Locally, those teams are Jackson-Milton and Waterloo.

Jackson-Milton’s program includes the following:

6:30 p.m. – All active and retired military are invited onto the filed

6:35 p.m. – Teams exit locker rooms

6:40 p.m. – 5 WR seniors, 5 JM seniors and head coaches are placed with flags and banners

6:41 p.m. – Announcement of military members

6:44 p.m. – American Legion gun salute

6:45 p.m. – Taps is played

6:46 p.m. – Skydivers jump

6:49 p.m. – Skydivers land

6:53 p.m. – Moment of silence and flags are placed

6:55 p.m. – National Anthem is played

6:68 p.m. – Band exits field

7 p.m. – Game begins