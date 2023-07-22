CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A few years ago, First News spoke with Bob Smith, a detective with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, who was injured in a car crash and lost his leg as a result.

While recovering and receiving support from the community, Smith learned about a Florida-based non-profit organization called “50 Legs,” founded by Steve Chamberland. The organization helps amputees obtain prosthetic limbs following accidents.

As a way of giving back, Smith put together a special softball outing at McCune Park in Canfield, which took place Saturday. Proceeds go towards the foundation.

“When I had my accident, I vowed to him (Chamberland) years ago that whatever I can do, I’ll help and raise money,” Smith said.

Smith says he has been very supportive of Chamberland and the charity’s help.

“I like having fundraisers like this, thank God, because last year, I raised over $1 million. I helped 200 people, and all those kids come back twice a year, every six months because they grow,” Chamberland said.

Seventy-five teams participated in the tournament, which wraps up Sunday.