Plans to reopen Tyler History Center, Arms Family Museum announced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society announced its plan to reopen the Tyler History Center and Arms Family Museum in Youngstown.

“After receiving word from the Governor that we would be permitted to reopen from the pandemic restrictions, we’ve been working on all the details necessary to create safe experiences for our visitors and staff,” said executive director Bill Lawson.

Starting July 10, the Tyler History Center will allow self-guided tours of the first-floor galleries from noon to 4 p.m. They recommend that guests register in advance.

The Tyler Gift Shop will be off-limits, but guests can still buy merchandise through a special access window.

The Tyler History Center will resume limited rental events on August 1. The Archives Resource Center will be available by appointment only on August 7.

The Arms Family Museum will offer guided tours and access to the gift shop starting on August 7. Preregistration is recommended.

Business and Media Archives, as well as administrative offices behind the Arms Museum, will open by appointment only on August 7.

Once reopened, Mahoning Valley Historical Society sites will only allow visitors Friday through Sunday.

“Our gradual approach can be thought of as ‘open with care,’” says communications manager Dave Ragan. “Many things will be different, in terms of staggered site openings, days of operation, limited building circulation and precautions for physical interactions and sanitization. All the latest details and updates for reopening will be on our website.”

All staff, volunteers, guides and visitors must wear masks. If guests do not have their own, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society will provide a one-time use mask.

To schedule a visit, call Jessica Trickett at 330-743-2589 or visit their website.