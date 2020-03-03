Plans to move Youngstown’s oldest church on hold until city council votes on selling land

Council will vote on Wednesday whether to sell the property where the church would be moved to

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Council will vote on Wednesday whether to sell a piece of property adjacent to the downtown area on which the city’s oldest church would be relocated.

It’s the 159-year-old Welsh Congregational Church on Elm Street, next to St. Columba Cathedral.

The church is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, which wants the church to be moved so the land can be redeveloped.

The plan is to sell a plot of land two blocks away, known as “The Wedge,” to CityScape for $3,800. The church will then be moved to that spot.

The Wedge is at the corner of Wood and Hazel streets, next to the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor.

“You got the historical steel museum right there. Now you got one of the oldest churches in the community rehabbed and also put back to reuse. So the Diocese and that whole corner will be a historical piece for us to look at,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Two years ago, the plan was to move the church to Wick Park, but that plan was nixed.

We tried contacting someone with CityScape on Monday but have not heard back.