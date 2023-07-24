WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former St. Joseph Hospital that was an eyesore for Warren is gone, and people living in the neighborhood where it once stood met at a local church Monday to hear about plans to get the redevelopment process started for the vacant land.

Sixty residents were presented with three plans for the property on Tod Avenue NW that would be paid for with $20,000 in American Rescue Plan money:

A. Landscape, build a pollinator garden, and plant 25 trees.

B. All of plan A plus add a half-mile walking path.

C. Includes plan A and B plus adds picnic tables, trash cans and benches.

Regardless of what happens, Lydia Lynch, with Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP), says it turn the property over to the city, and she wants residents to think about what they want the space to look like.

“The goal of the project is really just to focus on letting residents think about what could happen down the line, and really thinking about this really on a temporary project. So, what could happen in the future if there was a big buyer or if someone wanted to develop? What would that look like?” Lynch said.

A crew was already removing rocks and moving soil Monday as part of the final grade where the hospital once stood.

“I’m concerned about the parking,” one resident said during the meeting. Parking was not built into the plan.

Another resident asked who would maintain the land if it becomes a park, Warren Safety and Service Director Eddie Colbert said the city would.

“It’s just going to need to be mowed. There’s not going to be any playground equipment or anything like that associated with where you’d have some capital expenditure with the possibility of having to upkeep that,” Colbert said.

Resident Ken Perrine said the way to avoid another eyesore would be for the people in the neighborhood to keep it clean themselves.

“It’s just to grow up and be just another eyesore, so that’s where I think we need to go with this piece of property is take ownership of this, take pride in it and do what we can do to help maintain it,” Perrine said.

Also brought up was what to call the park, and people were asked to give suggestions as they left. Currently, it’s just being referred to as the former St. Joseph Hospital site, and they’d like to change that.