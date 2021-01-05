Plans in motion to bring new life to landmark building in downtown Youngstown

Developers are talking with several potential restaurant operators about providing breakfast and lunch service

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The old Legal Arts Building near Central Square in downtown Youngstown could soon get some new life.

The building’s developer plans to reopen a parking deck there next month.

The building closed abruptly 15 years ago. That’s when a fire left the building in danger of collapsing.

Plans are now moving quickly to get at least part of the site reopened.

“I want to get the parking deck into operation by February. You know, getting it lit up, getting everything set up, getting our terminals in there and getting that into play, and then the front tenant space,” said developer Brian Angelilli.

He said developers are talking with several potential restaurant operators about providing breakfast and lunch service.

They are trying to take advantage of downtown foot traffic on the weekdays.