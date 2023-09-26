WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine truckloads of props arrived in Warren, and the contents will be part of a new museum there.

Trumbull County Historical Society Director Meghan Reed guided our cameras through the truckloads of props donated by Warren native John Zabrucky, whose Los Angeles-based company Modern Props specialized in movie props.

Zabrucky retired and was looking to donate his work, and the Trumbull County Historical Society did not hesitate to accept them.

“We knew that it could be a hard economic driver for Warren and that we could build it out to be a major tourist destination here, and that is the end goal,” Reed said.

Among the props are lots of fans, gears and chairs. There are futuristic guns; a globe that was used in the lobby of “Westworld” and teleporters from “Men in Black.”

“We are in the inventory and research phase now to really get a better grasp of what we have and how many items are in the collection — total,” Reed said.

All of these props will eventually end up in a still-to-be-named museum that will be housed in a 120-year-old brick building on Main Avenue overlooking downtown Warren.

Reed said the museum will cost about $18 to $25 million to build to complete.

“We are in the very beginning phases of developing a capital campaign for this project. We are looking at creating a business prospectus and feasibility study right off the bat so we have a better sense of funding for this project,” Reed said.

The museum could take as long as three years to open.