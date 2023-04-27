BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — For 119 years, Boardman Township has hosted Memorial Day services, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the organizers of this year’s activities gave an update to Mahoning County Commissioners Thursday.

The annual parade and remembrance program are sponsored by the Boardman-Youngstown Kiwanis organization. While thousands attend the parade, organizers hope to attract more people to the service at Boardman Park.

“It’s important to see the parade and it’s Americana, it’s a great thing. We celebrate our community and our country, but the service itself is what Memorial Day is all about. We recognize those who gave their lives for our freedoms and our way of life,” said Mark Luke.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on May 29, weather permitting, followed by the Memorial Day service.

One of this year’s highlights will be a flyover and landing by an Army Blackhawk helicopter in the park.



