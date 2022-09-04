HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez.

The outage will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. and will affect customers mostly on the east end of town.

The outage will affect some customers on the following roads:

  • Pothour Wheeler Road
  • East Liberty Street
  • Schotten Road
  • John White Road
  • Creed Avenue
  • Bedford Road and Bedford Road SE
  • Hubbard Bedford Road
  • County Line Road
  • State Line Road and North State Line Road
  • North Hubbard Road
  • Pound Road
  • South Fox North Road
  • Price Shaffer Road
  • Yobe Court
  • Oak Tree Vista
  • Triangle Drive