YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There will be a scheduled power outage in Youngstown early Friday morning.

Ohio Edison will be shutting the power off in the West Federal and Boardman streets area.

The outage will be from midnight until 8 a.m.

According to FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis, the outage will allow crews to complete work on an underground electric system in downtown Youngstown. This work will help enhance electric service reliability for businesses and residents in the area.