CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Thousands of customers were without power in Canfield for a short time early Monday.

According to First Energy, the planned outage happened just before 5:30 a.m. About 4,771 customers were impacted.

There are high wind warnings and advisories across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys, but that did not have anything to do with the outage in the Canfield area.