Planned closure of portion of I-680 for bridge repair

Traffic will ultimately be reduced to one lane in each direction under Mahoning Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be a planned closure of a portion of Interstate 680 in Youngstown for repairs on the Mahoning Avenue Bridge.

On Thursday, March 11, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., I-680 northbound and southbound will be closed between U.S. 62 and State Route 193.

The detour will be U.S. 62 to U.S. 422 to State Route 193.

Once re-opened, I-680 will remain reduced to one lane in each direction under Mahoning Avenue through the week of March 15.

The damage to the Mahoning Avenue Bridge happened during an accident where a semi crashed into a pillar of the bridge.

The Mahoning Avenue Bridge has been closed since Jan. 11.