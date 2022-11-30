PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Kris Letang will be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke the team said on Wednesday.

The team says he suffered the stroke on Monday and was scratched from the lineup on Tuesday due to an undisclosed illness.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” said Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall in a statement. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

According to the Penguins, Letang is not experiencing any lasting effects from the stroke and it is not expected to be career threatening.

He missed two months of the season in 2014 after having a stroke.

This season, Letang has one goal and 11 assists in 21 games.