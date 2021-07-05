Pittsburgh Penguins and Sheely’s team up

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Sheely’s Furniture is going across the border and teaming up with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The local store is now the official furniture and mattress supplier of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sheely’s Furniture, locally owned and operated for over 70 years, has two locations including an 80,000 square foot showroom in North Lima, as well as a 65,000 square foot showroom in Aurora, Ohio.

The Penguins and Sheely’s are celebrating their new partnership by offering Pittsburgh Penguin merchandise that customers can win at the North Lima store. The promotion goes through July 10.

They will also offer giveaways at the Penguins’ home games.