In this photo made on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Pennsylvania State Representative, Ed Gainey, the Democratic Party Candidate in the 2021 election for Mayor of Pittsburgh, speaks with people at a town hall style campaign event in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- Pittsburgh just made history!



Democrat Ed Gainey will soon be the first black mayor of the city.

The five-term state House member won. He was heavily favored against Republican Tony Moreno.



Shouting to a crowd of supporters, Gainey had a message of unity.



He says they are quote: “one city, one Pittsburgh.”