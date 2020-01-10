Pittsburgh-based health system brings in Grove City hospital

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Grove City Medical Center (GCMC) is now part of a larger system of medical providers.

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is the largest health care network in western Pennsylvania with an electronic health record system across its facilities, according to a news release from the company.

The affiliation agreement between GCMC and AHN was signed in August 2019 and finalized this week.

Plans are now underway to expand services in Mercer County. AHN plans to invest more than $40 million over the next 10 years into Grove City’s clinical programs, technology and infrastructure.

“We’ll be able to bring that care that they have in Pittsburgh to our area,” said veteran general surgeon Armando Sciullo.

Sciullo believes strength is in numbers, saying the support of a big network provides better care for patients.

“If there’s a case that’s a little beyond what I can do here, I at least have the support staff to send them to and I can take care of them afterwards,” he said.

“We wanted to supplement the care here with other great physicians so the care can remain local,” said AHN CEO Cynthia Hundorfean.

Hundorfean said she wants to build upon GCMC’s strong foundation.

No employees will lose their job as a result of the merge.

She believes the hospital will soon see a spike in patients, which could lead to hiring more help.

“We’ll be bringing in additional services here and implementing things, like we have same-day appointments in Pittsburgh and in Erie where patients can call in and receive appointments the very same day,” Hundorfean said.

The merge is felt by everyone in the building, including the facilities manager, Travis Bish, who said outside of work, he’s excited for his family.

“They’re all looking forward to the new services and just the benefits in general that are going to come from this,” he said.

“AHN Grove City” will be the ninth hospital in the western Pennsylvania network. AHN is also in the process of building five more hospitals in the greater Pittsburgh area.