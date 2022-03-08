PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- Pittsburgh International Airport announced that certain features will be closed Tuesday due to construction for the new terminal

In a release, the airport said that its trains and the center walkway between the Airside and Landside Terminals are expected to be closed overnight on Tuesday, March 8.

The release states that passengers and employees will be bused between the terminals from 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 until 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

The release states that departing passengers and employees will be directed to the Alternate Security Checkpoint to board buses to the Airside Terminal and gates while arriving passengers will be directed to the Airside Terminal escalators and international arrivals area to board buses to Baggage Claim and the Landside Terminal.

The airport said that eight buses will be used to transport passengers and employees.

If construction activities are affected by severe weather, the release states that the backup date will be Saturday, March 12.