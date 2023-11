PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A Pittsburgh Pirates’ outfielder has signed with a new team in the American League, according to reports.

According to CBS Sports, Miguel Andujar was claimed off of waivers by the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Andujar hit four home runs and 18 RBIs with the Pirates last season. He had a batting average of .250.

Over the course of his seven-year career with the Pirates and the New York Yankees, Andujar has a .270 batting average, 39 home runs, and 81 RBIs.