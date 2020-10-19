Pink Ribbon Tea in Canfield shifts to drive-thru

The Annual "Pink Ribbon Tea" was held today in Canfield with some changes

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – For the last 25 years, members of the Junior League of the Mahoning Valley have taken time to honor area breast cancer survivors, and they were not about to let covid-19 or some rainy weather stop them from doing it again.

The Annual “Pink Ribbon Tea” was held today in Canfield with some changes. Members of the league stood in the parking lot of the Waypoint 4180 Banquet Center and passed out pink carnations and little goodie bags to the survivors as they drove up since social distancing would not have allowed them to all have lunch inside.

“We felt this would be the most advantageous way of saying to them, ‘We still care about you. We support you,'” said Helen Paes, organizer. “We will be back next year at your regular venues, hopefully.”

Organizers expected to see 300 to 400 breast cancer survivors at this year’s event.